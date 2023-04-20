LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ohio River is a water source for about five million people, including nearly a million people who rely on Louisville Water.
The company began operating in Louisville in 1860, pumping water to about 500 customers. Today, it serves homes and businesses in Jefferson County and beyond.
"We're in the business of public health," said Kelley Dearing-Smith, Louisville Water's vice president of communication. "We have a recipe for drinking water that we can't mess up. We can't recall the product once it leaves the plant, there's no bringing it back. So, we're in a business that really, there's no room for error and we take that very, very seriously."
Dearing-Smith said Louisville Water conducts about 200 tests each day to make sure the drinking water is safe. Aside from testing, research is also done.
WDRB News crews were taken inside the water treatment plant off Frankfort Avenue Thursday to see how scientists work and conduct tests.
WATER 💦 Today we got a behind-the-scenes look at @louisvillewater learning about the process from the river to your home. 🔬Story airs today on @WDRBNews at 4:30! 📺💻📲 pic.twitter.com/ZLObcskh3H— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) April 20, 2023
"Water quality is of primary importance to us and it's something we pride ourselves on," said Peter Goodmann, director of water quality and research for Louisville Water.
Goodmann said his team is responsible for monitoring water quality throughout the whole process -- from the time the water is taken from the river, to the time it's distributed.
Tests include everything from checking the pH, to taste testing.
"In the midst of all of those steps, our scientists are testing the water every single day, and every step of the process," said Dearing-Smith. "So we test the river, we test along the way, and we ensure that it's absolutely safe to drink before it leaves the plant."
Dearing-Smith said the process begins behind the historic water tower off River Road at the screen tower.
The screen tower pulls in water from the middle of the Ohio River, "screening" out things like fish and debris, and allowing water to move through. From there, the water gets pushed through electric pumps at the pumping station on site, before making its way down the road to the Crescent Hill Reservoir.
At the reservoir, Dearing-Smith said the millions of gallons of water "just kind of hangs out." She said anything that bypassed the screens will start to sink to the bottom. From this point, it eventually ends up at the treatment plant.
That plant is where the work is done to test and check samples before any water makes it to the public.
While Goodmann said the Ohio River has faces challenges, which can be anything from weather to events like the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment earlier this year, he said Louisville Water is constantly monitoring and communicating with other companies along the river.
"We think that we're blessed to have that river and we're prepared. We do this all the time. This is a 24/7, 365 operation," said Goodmann.
Related Stories:
- 'Opportunity to make a difference' | Ohio River makes list of 'endangered rivers' in US
- Report: Ohio River ranked as second-most 'endangered river' in US
- Air, water testing at Ohio River dam to end after methanol cargo transfer completed
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.