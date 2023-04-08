LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will stop testing for methanol now that the barge that was stuck in the McAlphine Locks and Dam on the Ohio River has been safely removed.
A number of barges came loose March 28 from a tugboat and got stuck against the dam on the river near downtown Louisville. McBride's Fleet, a tow boat service based in New Albany, Indiana, began salvage operations earlier this week for the damaged barge carrying methanol.
On Friday, the barge containing methanol, a toxic chemical, was safely removed. The barge will be transported to a fleeting facility below the McAlpine Lock, and will then be transported to a shipyard for repairs next week, approved by the U.S. Coast Guard.
All air and water quality tests continue to show that there's never been detectable methanol in the air or water, officials said. Since the methanol has been transferred out of the barge, air and water monitoring efforts ended on Saturday evening.
According to a news release, the water samples collected Saturday will be released when available on Sunday. Louisville Water's drinking water is safe and wasn't threatened by the incident at any point. It occurred down river from Louisville Water.
The other barge, which contains corn, is still lodged against the dam. Salvage experts are still leading recovery efforts.
