Funeral arrangements have been made for two teenagers who died in a boating crash on Lake Cumberland last week, reported by LEX18.
Chase Fischer, 18, and Cole Fischer, 14, died in a jet ski crash south of Woodson Bend boat ramp. The two brothers lived in Villa Hills in Kenton County.
A visitation will be held Sunday from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crescent Springs. A mass of Christian burial is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at the church. The brothers will be buried at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati or the Boone County Animal Shelter.
The boys were the sons of Greg Fischer, the chairman of Fischer Homes and whose father founded the company.
