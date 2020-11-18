LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The funeral mass for college and pro football legend Paul Vernon Hornung will be streamed live on Nov. 20.
According to a release from the Louisville Sports Commission, the service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday from St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church in Louisville. COVID-19 restrictions mean the mass will be limited to immediate family and close friends. But the public is invited to watch the service on a live stream from the church.
Hornung passed away in Louisville on Nov. 13 at age 84 after a lengthy battle with dementia.
Hornung grew up in the Portland neighborhood, where he was a three-sport star at Flaget High School, which was an all-boys Catholic school in the city’s West End. He went on to win the 1956 Heisman Trophy as a quarterback at Notre Dame.
Nicknamed "the Golden Boy," Hornung was an all-pro halfback for the Green Bay Packers in the 1960s under legendary Coach Vince Lombardi.
Hornung is the namesake of the Louisville Sports Commission's Paul Hornung Award, presented annually to the most versatile player in major college football.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sister Visitor Center via Catholic Charities of Louisville, 2911 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Ky., 40208; or the Norton Sports Health Athletics and Learning Complex via the Louisville Urban League, 1535 West Broadway, Louisville, Ky., 40203.
Related stories:
- Louisville legend, college and pro football hall-of-famer Paul Hornung dies at 84
- The sports world reacts to the death of Paul Hornung
- CRAWFORD | Golden to the end: Paul Hornung did it his way
- BOZICH | Paul Hornung never forgot the Packers, Notre Dame or Flaget High School
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.