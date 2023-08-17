Bryce Stewart

Bryce Stewart played football and was active in Carroll County's FFA chapter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Carroll County, Kentucky, 16-year-old was buried Thursday after he was shot and killed in Owen County on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The funeral for Bryce Stewart happened in Carrollton.

Caroll County High School students were excused from school to attend his funeral.

Stewart would have started his junior year at the school this week.

Timothy Stone, 40, is charged with manslaughter in Stewart's death.

According to Kentucky State Police, Stone told police he had several beers, and a shot of bourbon, when he shot Stewart while he was showing him a rifle.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags