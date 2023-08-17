LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Carroll County, Kentucky, 16-year-old was buried Thursday after he was shot and killed in Owen County on Sunday, Aug. 13.
The funeral for Bryce Stewart happened in Carrollton.
Caroll County High School students were excused from school to attend his funeral.
Stewart would have started his junior year at the school this week.
Timothy Stone, 40, is charged with manslaughter in Stewart's death.
According to Kentucky State Police, Stone told police he had several beers, and a shot of bourbon, when he shot Stewart while he was showing him a rifle.
Related Stories:
- Students, family mourn 16-year-old Carroll County High School student who died in shooting
- Owenton man arrested after 16-year-old shot and killed, Kentucky State Police says
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.