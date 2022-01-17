LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Col. Norm Mayer has died, according to the St. Matthews Police Department.
In a statement on Facebook, the department said the former chief “dedicated his life to law enforcement and the community. Please keep Chief Mayer and his family in your prayers.” He was 92 years old.
Mayer served as chief from 1988-2017.
Before retiring that July, the then 87 year-old was humble, but also, a force to be reckoned with.
"People knew that he meant what he said but people also knew he was a very kind guy and a very great person work with," said St. Matthews Mayor Richard Tonini.
Mayer began his journey as police chief in St. Matthews after his career with the Louisville Division of Police.
"He was the right man at the right time," said Tonini, who was on city council at the time when the decision was clear across the council board.
Mayer inherited the city's small police department with limited resources, and under his leadership he grew the department, tripling its size.
He also started the first School Resource Officer Program in Kentucky. Friend and former colleague David Beyer said "the program was a model for other schools throughout the country."
Beyer first met Mayer in 1993 when he was transported to Louisville by way of working in the FBI. Over the years the two developed a friendship and worked together on cases Mayer thought would be in the lines of federal violations. Beyer would ensure FBI agents would be sent out to investigate.
When Beyer retired from the FBI as a Supervisory Special Agent in 2011, Mayer offered him a job as a legal advisor, and in 2016 he offered him the assistant police chief position.
"I enjoyed working with him and he had so many great stories throughout his course of employment in law enforcement," said Beyer.
From delivering babies, hauling a bear back to an amusement park and keeping Louisville and St. Matthews safe, Mayer truly had a career cut out just for him.
“Norm lived a long and great life,” said Col. Barry Wilkerson, chief of the SMPD who succeeded Major David Beyer. Beyer was appointed in August 2017 following Mayer’s retirement.
“I had the pleasure of meeting him while he was St. Matthews Chief back then when he had the personality of no nonsense chief but a very caring and kind individual,” Wilkerson said.
Former St. Matthews Police Officer Dennis McDonald said Mayer’s was a “policeman’s policeman”.
“It was an honor to have worked for Chief Mayer,” said McDonald. “He was the first chief of police in Kentucky to assign a school resource officer to a school (1996). He was an advocate for school-based policing.”
According to St. Matthews Councilwoman Mary Jo Nay, “the SRO program he initiated at Waggener High School has provided training to other departments throughout Kentucky,” and the country.
“We were always well trained, well equipped, and well compensated. He was a great man. He took the time to get to know his officers, personally. He had a great sense of humor…charisma. I loved him," McDonald said. "I’m heartbroken, but I’m comforted to know that he lived a long, full honorable life. I have no doubt that he is in the presence of God."
Mayer leaves behind his wife, Mary and one son, Norm, Jr., who retired as an LMPD police officer, before becoming a sergeant at Saint Matthews.
A funeral is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 at St. Edwards Church, 9608 Sue Ellen Drive in Louisville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery on Newburg Road immediately following the funeral. No visitation is schedules.
