LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral services are in place for the husband and wife who died after a Denny's sign fell on their car last week in Elizabethtown.
Lloyd Curtis Sr. and Lillian Curtis will be laid to rest Friday.
The funeral service will be at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in Colombia at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery Visitation after 5 p.m.
Lloyd and Lillian died days apart after a Denny's interstate sign fell on their car in Elizabethtown last Thursday.
