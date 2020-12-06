LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A beloved Charlestown police officer who died after a battle with COVID-19 will be laid to rest Monday.
The mood was somber at Charlestown High School on Sunday as people from near and far stopped by to pay their respects to fallen officer Detective Sgt. TeJuan "T.J." Johnson.
Hundreds of people attended his visitation service, including council members Brian Hester and Ruthie Jackson.
"He was always there to help and give you a hug and a smile, and that's just TJ," Jackson said.
"We are very lucky in the city of Charlestown, we have great police officers and he was one of the best. He'll be really missed," Hester said.
Johnson was a 13-year veteran with the Charlestown Police Department.
The 47-year-old died last week. His death is being considered a line-of-duty-death, though the department says it is not 100% sure how Johnson contracted the virus. The loss is impacting people beyond the close knit community.
"There's so many policemen who've come from all over the country to be here for their fallen officer," Jackson said.
More than an officer, Jackson was a father, son, brother and fiancé. He was known as a prankster with a tender heart and a strong work ethic.
"TJ was a go-getter. One of the stories another officer was telling me that TJ said he was going to be Chief of Police one day because he had that go-getter mentality," Hester said.
Those who knew Johnson say he led by example, and his legacy will live on through all the lives he touched.
"Take care of each other. That's what we need to do, and we need to do that in honor of TJ because that's what he would want," Jackson said.
Johnson's funeral will be held Monday at noon at Charlestown High School. It will only be open to family, close friends and the Charlestown Police Department.
The police department says the community is welcome to join the procession from the high school to Crown Hill Cemetery. Details can be found here.
Everyone is also welcome to watch the service online on the police department's website www.ctownpd.com.
Related Stories:
- Funeral arrangements announced for Charlestown police officer who died from COVID-19
- IMAGES | Members of the Charlestown community honor Detective Sgt. TeJuan "T.J." Johnson
- 13-year veteran of Charlestown Police Department dies from complications of COVID-19
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.