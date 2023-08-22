LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana school district is taking action against social media companies over cyberbullying and destructive TikTok challenges.
Tuesday, Greater Clark County Schools' Board of Trustees authorized the district to join a class action lawsuit.
The district said social media is a bad influence on students and impacts them constantly, whether it's used at school or at home, then trickles it's way back to school.
One board member, who works in the healthcare field, said he sees the effects of social media on young people, and encourages parents to monitor their kids' activity and educate them about the effects social media has.
GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner said teachers and administrators spend far too much time dealing with the negative effects of social media, through bullying and TikTok challenges.
"Or, if you remember a couple years ago the TikTok challenge where they were tearing up bathrooms and soap dispensers and things of that nature," said Laughner.
Other schools across the country have also joined class action lawsuits, arguing social media companies developed highly addictive apps and schools are left dealing with the negative effects. In March, the Jefferson County Board of Education approved the hiring of an outside attorney to file a civil action lawsuit against social media platforms.
GCCS was also part of a recent class action lawsuit over vaping against JUUL and Phillip Morris. That suit has been settled, and the district expects to get about $200,000.
