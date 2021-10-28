LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More jobs and a major investment are coming to GE Appliance Park in Louisville
In a release, GE Appliances, a Haier company, said it plans to add more than 1,000 full-time jobs and invest $450 million over the next two years. The company said it will continue to upgrade Appliance Park, which is one Louisville's largest employers.
The plans call for increasing production of clothes washers, ramping up refrigerator production and introducing new refrigerator-freezer models. The company also wants to add a new line to accommodate the company’s kitchen cleaning business. It also will provide new equipment to support the company's Plastics Injection Molding Center of Excellence.
"GE Appliances continues to bring manufacturing back to the United States, creating jobs and economic growth," said president and CEO for GE Appliances, Kevin Nolan, in the release. "We want zero distance between us and the millions of families we serve with our products across America."
"As GE Appliances grows, Kentucky and our residents stand to benefit. This substantial investment will better position the company for the years ahead and will create quality job opportunities for Kentuckians," said Gov. Andy Beshear in a statement.
GE Appliances invested more than $1.3 billion in its U.S. operations over the past five years and created more than 3,000 jobs, with the majority in Kentucky. It builds washers, dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators at Appliance Park, which began production in 1953.
The 750 acre Louisville campus is headquarters for GE Appliances, which employs more than 7,100 people full time at Appliance Park and a nearby call center.
