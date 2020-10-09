LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As part of its annual fall volunteer day, GE Appliances workers on Friday helped Jefferson County students in need.
The company's employees and Metro United Way stuffed 1,000 backpacks with school supplies.
“This year the community needs us more than ever, so I thought it was really important that we find a way to get out there and give back," said Kevin Nolan, the company's president and CEO.
This year's event was socially distanced and included drive-thru donation drop offs for clothes, food and household items.
