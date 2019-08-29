LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is losing a popular women's clothing boutique.
General Eccentric is closing its doors for good at 6 p.m. Friday.
The owner said she's closing the clothing and accessories store to focus on her family and on her other business, Black Dog Candles.
You can find the candles at other local boutiques, on Kentucky Proud shelves at Kroger and at Feeders Supply stores.
Vintage Style and Designs plans to move into the retail space at 1600 Bardstown Rd. after General Eccentric closes.
