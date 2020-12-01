LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local restaurant is closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it does plan to reopen once things are safe.
In a post on its Facebook page, the owners of Sarino on Goss Avenue in Germantown said they made the decision to close for the safety of their staff and the community.
They thanked customers for supporting the restaurant by buying gift cards and ordering takeout.
Sarino has not announced a reopening date, saying it will reopen its doors when circumstances allow.
