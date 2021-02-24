LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine met the requirements to be approved for emergency use.
An advisory committee is now set to meet Friday and is expected to recommend that the vaccine be approved.
With another vaccine possibly coming to the market, many are asking how they should prepare to receive the vaccine and how it may affect them.
No matter which vaccine you're set to receive, health experts said there are things you can do to curb any side effects.
They recommend that you not take ibuprofen or any fever-reducing medications before receiving the shot and that you refrain from taking them until at least six hours after the injection.
When scheduling your appointment to receive the vaccine, you should wait at least 14 days after receiving any other types of vaccines.
You can exercise after getting your shot, but you should not rub or massage the injection site to try to reduce soreness.
Normal side effects include fever, headache and nausea.
Angela Sandlin, pharmacy director for Baptist Health La Grange, said hives or the swelling of the mouth could be signs of an allergic reaction, and you should contact a medical professional.
While not everyone will experience side effects, Sandlin said those who are younger are more likely to experience side effects, because typically, their immune systems will react more aggressively.
