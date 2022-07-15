LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest's beloved Forest Giants are getting some special spa treatments next week.
The giants are made of reclaimed wood, making them susceptible to the elements. Danish artist Thomas Dambo said the giants would last about three years, which passed that milestone in spring 2022.
Bernheim has taken great care of Little Nis, Little Elina, and Mama Loumari to ensure they stay around as long as possible.
Each year, they have to get some TLC to help extend their lives. Next week, volunteers will work together to give the giants a big bath.
Then, they'll get a fresh coat of sealant to prevent weathering and deterioration. All the products used are eco-friendly and safe for the Forest Giant family and the environment.
Giant Statue Elina CU - 4-4-19.png
Bernheim Statues Crowds.png
Bernheim Statue - Elina 4-4-19.png
Bernheim Giant Crowds - 4-6-19.png
Bernheim giant near water.png
Bernheim Statues Children - 4-4-19
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 2.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 3.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 4.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 5.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 6.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 7.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
Giant Statue Elina CU - 4-4-19.png
Bernheim Statues Crowds.png
Bernheim Statue - Elina 4-4-19.png
Bernheim Giant Crowds - 4-6-19.png
Bernheim giant near water.png
Bernheim Statues Children - 4-4-19
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 2.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 3.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 4.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 5.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 6.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 7.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
Visitors to Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest the week of July 18 may see scaffolding around the popular giants. Staff will be working on them Tuesday through Friday.
For more information about the Forest Giants and Bernheim Forest in Clermont, Ky., click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.