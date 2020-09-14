LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Like most of the United States, Louisville has faced many challenges in 2020 and is learning from the coronavirus pandemic, social unrest and economic hardships. This year's issues have sparked deep conversations and area leaders say now is the time for greater change.
Monday, Greater Louisville Inc., along with other business partners, unveiled a 5-year strategic plan called Now Louisville.
"Now is the time for us to mobilize as a business community. Now is the time for us to work together to create a better, more vibrant more innovated economic future for all people and for our region," GLI President and CEO Sarah Davasher-Wisdom said.
The first strategy of Now Louisville is innovation, which includes conducting more research and building stronger relationships between colleges and businesses.
The second strategy focuses on startups and will encourage medium and larger companies to help startup businesses get on their feet.
"To test products, refine a service, prove a concept out. That's really critical. It provides really important feedback," Sean O'Leary, with EdjAnalytics, said.
The third strategy includes bringing industries together and creating a regional brand to attract new businesses.
Regional leaders are also working to develop, attract and retain talent. Another focus of theirs is building a more inclusive economy by developing and supporting minority-owned businesses.
"Expanding inclusively and working to overcome implicit and explicit bias will require some deep explorations, some self reflection and we got to realize how much it as impacted this city," Condrad Daniels, with HJI Supply Solutions, said.
Strengthening connectivity and mobility is also part of the plan. GLI and its partners say the region needs to improve the transportation system and narrow the digital divide.
"We can't sit back and wait for prosperity for all," Davasher-Wisdom said. "Prosperity is something we create by implementing the strategies that we've talked about today."
GLI says to meet these goals funding and volunteers are needed. To learn more about Now Louisville click here.
