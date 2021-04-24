LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Runners hit the road bright and early Saturday as part of the Humana Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon.
The 26.2-mile course started and ended at Lynn Family Stadium and took participants across the Big Four Bridge, along the Ohio River Greenway and through parts of the Louisville Loop.
The marathon was KDF's first since 2019. The 2020 marathon was canceled due to the COVD-19 pandemic.
The annual miniMarathon will wrap up Sunday. The race was spaced out across four days to allow for social distancing due to the pandemic.
For more information about the road closures that are in effect during the races, click here.
