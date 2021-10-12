LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves who robbed an ATM in Shelbyville early Tuesday morning pulled off the crime in about 60 seconds.
Shelbyville Police are looking for two or three people they believe broke into two ATMs over the past four days.
The first ATM robbery happened about 5 a.m. Saturday at the Commonwealth Credit Union on Boone Station Road. The second robbery happened about 1 a.m. Tuesday at a Commonwealth Bank & Trust on Mt. Eden Road.
Surveillance video of Tuesday's robbery shows two people in sweatpants and hoodies get out of a silver pickup at a bank drive-through. One used a crowbar to pry the front off the ATM. The suspects then attached a chain to the ATM and the truck bumper. The truck was used to pull the ATM apart, so the suspects could gather cash. The whole operation took about a minute.
Shelbyville Police believe the same people are responsible for both robberies. Sgt. Cable says in both cases the culprits ripped the door of the ATM using stolen trucks, hooks and cables.
Surveillance did capture images of at least two people. Both were wearing hoodies and had their faces covered except for the eyes. Police released the images in hopes someone would recognize the suspects.
Repair crews spent Tuesday installing a new ATM at the credit union. One of the repairmen says the suspects likely knew the ATMs were older models because the newer versions can't be ripped apart the way the two targeted in the robberies were.
