LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill plans to make a large investment in west Louisville.
Demolition started in April 2022 at the old Sypris Technology manufacturing plant near South 28th Street and West Broadway, making way for what Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is calling its first "opportunity campus" in the commonwealth.
There will be no secondhand store at the opportunity campus, which will be more than just a Goodwill headquarters.
Leaders plan for the 400,000-square-foot site to be a hub for resources: social services, financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, job placement, mental and behavioral health and more.
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Norton Healthcare have a news conference scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. to discuss the $100 million investment in west Louisville.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer are expected to be at the news conference.
