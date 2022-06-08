LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured when a car drove into the front of a southern Indiana Goodwill store Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at the Goodwill Outlet store on Applegate Lane in Clarksville around 3:15 p.m., according to the Clarksville Fire Department.
Officials said a car drove into the plate glass at the front of the store, but the frame of the window kept the car from going further into the store.
No one was injured in the incident, but the store posted a sign that said it would be closed until Thursday, June 9 at 9 a.m.
A Goodwill spokesperson said the damage the store sustained will be repaired Wednesday night ahead of reopening on Thursday.
