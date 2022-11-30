LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gordon Ramsay is cooking up something new at Caesars Southern Indiana with a fine dining restaurant at the casino.
Ramsay, one of the world's most famous MICHELIN-star chefs and the star of "Hell's Kitchen," has 15 restaurants across the U.S., with another 46 internationally. And now, Caesars Southern Indiana has been added to that list.
"He was doing some scouting up here for one of his television shows," said Christina Wilson vice president of culinary for Gordon Ramsay Restaurants North America.
Wilson said Ramsey saw Elizabeth, Indiana, as a prime location.
"He'll come into these smaller towns or second-tier cities and he'll see this is kind of a vibrant culinary scene," Wilson said.
The more-than 6,000-square-foot restaurant will feature private dining and seat up to 170 guests. In the mock kitchen, just like on the shows, the restaurant's team was hard at work Wednesday training with "Hell's Kitchen" Season 10 winner Christina Wilson. She is also the vice president of culinary for Gordon Ramsay North America.
"I mean, the execution is a big thing," Wilson said. "But the best thing we can do — and something Gordon always pushes us to do — is recruit locally."
The top ranks in the new kitchen will be led by a Kentucky resident: Stephen Dunn, executive chef of Gordon Ramsay Steak Caesars Southern Indiana.
"A sous-chef here brought me his phone one day and was like, 'Gordon Ramsay's is opening a restaurant in southern Indiana and you should apply!'" Dunn said. "So I did."
Dunn is a Sullivan University graduate and is no stranger to cooking in the kitchen.
"I just I hope to be a busy restaurant," Dunn said. "You know, as far as the vision goes, that's Gordon's vision.
"It's Christina's vision. I'm just here to kind of steer the ship."
The restaurant boasts a large menu featuring dry-aged beef and other steakhouse favorites.
"I just hope that we bring a lot of people to the property," Dunn said.
The restaurant is set to open sometime in December.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.