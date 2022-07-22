andy beshear ap.jpeg

Kentucky Democratic candidate for Governor, Attorney General Andy Beshear addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is not attending Fancy Farm this year.

In a tweet, the governor said he and First Lady Britainy Beshear are traveling to the Holy Land in August. Due to their trip, he won't be attending Kentucky's biggest political gathering.

He didn't go last year, saying he was spending time with family. At the time, he said he looked forward to returning in the near future.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also said in a tweet she won't be attending Fancy Farm and will instead be in western Kentucky. 

The Fancy Farm Picnic has taken place at St. Jerome Catholic Church since 1881. The picnic this year is Aug. 6.

