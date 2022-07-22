LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is not attending Fancy Farm this year.
In a tweet, the governor said he and First Lady Britainy Beshear are traveling to the Holy Land in August. Due to their trip, he won't be attending Kentucky's biggest political gathering.
He didn't go last year, saying he was spending time with family. At the time, he said he looked forward to returning in the near future.
Britainy and I are visiting the Holy Land in August, giving us the amazing opportunity to deepen our faith and to learn more about Israel, one of our nation’s greatest allies. Because of this trip, we are unable to attend Fancy Farm.— Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) July 22, 2022
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also said in a tweet she won't be attending Fancy Farm and will instead be in western Kentucky.
The Fancy Farm Picnic has taken place at St. Jerome Catholic Church since 1881. The picnic this year is Aug. 6.
