LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A state of emergency has been declared after heavy rain and flooding across the Commonwealth.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made the declaration on Sunday and activated the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) State Emergency Operations Center.
Much of the state received heavy rainfall over the weekend and remained in either a flood watch or flood warning until early Monday morning. A total of 13 counties and cities have declared states of emergency, including Breathitt, Calloway, Casey, Elliott, Estill, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry and Pike counties and the cities of Paintsville and Salyersville.
"By declaring a state of emergency, we can mobilize the state resources needed to support the cities and counties affected by this heavy rainfall," said Gov. Beshear. "We are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and to get the needed help to our communities."
The Kentucky National Guard has been activated and is responding to assist with high water emergencies including water rescues, mudslides and road closures.
In Kentucky, officials in Magoffin and Pike counties declared a state of emergency Sunday due to damage from the flooding, and some evacuations took place, including at Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
The facility decided to evacuate residents to assure they remain safe, CEO Joshua L Calhoun said in a statement to WYMT-TV. He said residents were being taken to either a middle school or a hospital.
In Kentucky, Wolfe County Sheriff Chris Carson rescued four adults and a toddler from a vehicle trapped in flood water by using a tractor with a front end loader, according to the sheriff's Facebook page. Carson was able to get the people in the bucket and then to safety, the post said.
High water and mudslides blocked roadways in West Virginia and eastern Kentucky, where flood warnings remained in effect Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.
