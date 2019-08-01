LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is pushing abortion to the center of his re-election campaign by accusing his Democratic rival of taking "blood money."
At a news conference outside the Governor's Mansion on Thursday, Bevin attacked Attorney General Andy Beshear for a campaign fundraiser hosted by Dr. Ernest Marshall, the operator of Louisville's EMW Surgical Center, the state's only abortion clinic.
"This is blood money, straight up," Bevin said. "They're killing people for profit, and they're giving the money to Andy Beshear. That's it. You can sugar-coat it all you want, but that's exactly what's happening."
Bevin claimed Beshear's support from the abortion industry is the reason the attorney general is not defending the state against several lawsuits filed to stop abortion restrictions passed by the General Assembly.
"We have an attorney general, whose sworn job it is to defend the laws of this state, that refuses to do so because for a few thousand bucks. He's that easily bought off," Bevin said.
Beshear was appearing in western Kentucky, but his campaign fired back.
"Matt Bevin is lashing out and desperately trying to distract from his own incompetence," campaign manager Eric Hyers said in a statement. "His press stunt this morning was unhinged and erratic."
Beshear himself delivered a similar message about Bevin's focus on abortion during the primary debate hosted by WDRB News on April 30.
"He's going to try to talk about this as much as he can, because he knows he can't get re-elected on his own record," Beshear said.
During the debate, Beshear also touted his decision not to defend the anti-abortion bills in court.
"As opposed to just saying I'm pro-choice and support Roe v. Wade, I've actually had to fight for it," Beshear said. "This goes back to 2017 when the legislature started passing unconstitutional attacks on reproductive freedom."
As the race for governor enters the critical fall months, abortion is emerging as a clear dividing line between the two candidates.
"How big a deal will this be?" Bevin asked. "I will leave that up to voters of Kentucky to decide."
