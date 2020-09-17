LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury has decided that no criminal charges will be filed in a Bardstown, Kentucky, stabbing death.
James Keene, 32, was found dead from stab wounds at a duplex on Camptown Road, not far from Bloomfield Road, on April 26. Police had said in June that a self defense ruling "remains very much in the picture."
A Nelson County grand jury on Wednesday heard testimony from witnesses and decided that no charges should be filed based upon Kentucky’s self defense laws.
