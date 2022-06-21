LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" kicked off an FBI panel during a visit to the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
Opal Lee, 95, is a retired teacher and activist in the movement to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Ms. Opal Lee, an activist and educator known as the "Grandmother of #Juneteenth," visited #FBI Headquarters earlier today to share her story as part of the Bureau's observance of the newest federal holiday. pic.twitter.com/8rdxlUeLx9— FBI (@FBI) June 21, 2022
She campaigned for decades before it was passed by Congress last year and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
At Tuesday's panel, where Louisville activist Christopher 2X spoke about the Future Healers program, Lee talked about being the change that's needed in our communities.
"Make yourself a committee of one to change somebody's minds, and there are minds that need to be changed," Lee said. "If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love."
The panel discussion took place at the J. Edgar Hoover Building for FBI leadership training. Several representatives from Louisville, including Christopher 2X, were in attendance.
