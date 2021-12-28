LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Graves County officials are making plans to rebuild their community.
During a Facebook Live event, the Mayfield-Graves County Emergency Management team took dozens of questions from the community on Tuesday night.
County officials say for people whose homes were destroyed, they will be able to set up tiny homes or trailers on a 17-acre plot of land owned by county.
Plans are also in the works for rebuilding the courthouse that was destroyed.
The county remains under a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew and it's unclear when that will be lifted in Graves County.
"We've got a number of unstable buildings and sharp debris in the tornado corridor. We also have a situation we couldn't have anticipated," Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said. "All our one-way street signs are down and even for those of us that are familiar with the roadways, it is disorienting."
Crews have started picking up debris that has been sorted from properties, and hope to ramp up those efforts in the coming days.
The Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds, which is the main food distribution site for victims, will also operate for as long as needed.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.