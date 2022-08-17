LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It will cost more to visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
In a release, the National Parks Service said starting March 1, 2023, you'll need a "Park it Forward" tag if you park there for longer than 15 minutes.
The cost for a day pass is $5, a seven-day pass is $15, and an annual parking tag is $40. To read more about the fee structure, click here.
All revenue from the "Park it Forward" program will stay in the park to provide sustainable, year-round support focusing on improving the visitor experience, protecting resources and maintaining trails, roads, historic structures and facilities.
Park officials said the use of all park roads will remain toll free, so parking tags will not be required for vehicles passing through the park or that park for less than 15 minutes. The tags will not guarantee a parking spot at a specific location.
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park. In 2021, it had a record 14.1 visitors.
Details on how to purchase a parking tag before you visit the Smoky Mountains National Park will be released this fall.
