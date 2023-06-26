LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Louisville will have a chance to address Mayor Craig Greenberg on Tuesday night, June 27, in the Russell neighborhood.
The city is hosting its third Mayor's Night Out event with Greenberg. Mayor's Night Out is an event for residents to meet and talk with city leaders, ask questions and share comments and suggestions for improving city services. It was first introduced by former Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson.
It is being held at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage at 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Citizens will have a chance to ask questions and talk to city leaders like Greenberg and Louisville Metro Police Department interim chief Jacqueline Gwinn-Villaroel. According to a news release, there will be city officials from more than 20 Louisville Metro Departments in attendance.
Related Stories:
- Greenberg hosting 'Mayor's Night Out' in South Louisville on Thursday
- Greenberg to host first 'Mayor's Night Out' in east Louisville next week
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.