LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work is underway to build a new hotel in NuLu, and part of the deal is helping the neighborhood.
A groundbreaking was held Tuesday on East Market Street for a six-story boutique hotel. The $31 million project is from the Austin, Texas, based Bunkhouse.
Louisville Metro Council approved tax incentives, which include the city's first Community Benefits Agreement, in which the hotel commits to sourcing and hiring locally.
"This is a great example of a collective effort to get something done that's productive, we think, for city, community, state, and it's taken 100s of people and it's going to take 100s more to get to opening," developer Stephen Wendell said.
According to a news release, the 122-room hotel is expected to create more than 40 quality jobs.
Rabbit Hole Distillery is partnering with the group to develop an art garden next door. The hotel, which doesn't have a name yet, is set to open in 2023.
