LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel proposed for NuLu could be one step closer to getting more tax incentives.
The developers are planning to build the hotel next to Galaxie on East Market Street. The six-story boutique hotel, called Bunkhouse, is already getting $500,000 in state tax incentives.
Now, it could be getting a boost from Louisville too.
The Labor and Economic Development Committee approved an ordinance that would create a TIF district specifically for the hotel. The ordinance includes a Community Benefits Agreement. That means the developer is committed to supporting the community by doing things like hiring locals and buying local products.
The ordinance still needs to pass the full Metro Council.
