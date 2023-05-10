LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new counseling center is being built in east Louisville to help those dealing with grief.
Hosparus Health broke ground Wednesday on a new $4 million grief counseling center on Ephraim McDowell Drive, off Dutchmans Lane.
The 7,000-square-foot facility will include specially designed rooms for children and teens, art and sand therapy, counseling offices, group meeting spaces and an outdoor healing garden with walking paths and meditation elements.
"Mental health and grief and loss are so important today in our community, and so being able to start this project and move forward with building this beautiful place that will be a sanctuary for people who are facing grief and loss is really exciting," said Dave Cook, president and CEO of Hosparus Health.
Leaders of the organization said they plan for the center to be completed by fall.
