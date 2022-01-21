LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Right to Life rally Friday in Louisville pushed for more abortion restrictions in Kentucky.
The rally was held on the eve of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the case that protects a woman's right to choose. A few dozen people gathered outside Metro Hall downtown holding signs saying "choose life" and "end the buffer zone."
Metro Council passed an ordinance in May 2021 creating a buffer zone outside the EMW Women's Clinic on West Market Street in downtown Louisville, the city's only abortion clinic. Specifically, it says demonstrators must stay at least 10 feet from the door to allow patients to enter and exit the building.
Some Metro councilmembers said the zone is necessary because demonstrations infringed on the safety of patients, with some demonstrations outside the clinic becoming too dangerous. The lines designating the buffer zone were painted in September.
Corey Koellner, executive director for Louisville Right to Life, said he's still working to remove the ordinance, adding that Friday's event was meant to honor the unborn children aborted throughout the years.
"We believe in protecting the least among us and we believe that there is life in the womb, there's heartbeats, there's fingerprints, unique DNA, and we stand up for that unborn child," Koellner said.
Meanwhile, Kentucky's Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates said the anniversary of Roe v. Wade is a reminder of the fragility of abortion access in the state.
"This anniversary reminds us just how fragile the right to an abortion is in Kentucky," said Tamarra Wieder, director of Kentucky's Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. "It is time to put politics aside and start making access to public health the priority."
This November, Kentuckians will get to weigh in on abortion, voting whether or not there is a right to an abortion in the state's constitution.
