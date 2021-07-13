LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven men from Western Kentucky University are riding their bicycles across the country to raise money for Alzheimer's research.
The total distance is about 3,600 miles from San Francisco to Virginia Beach.
The group stopped Tuesday in Louisville for a day.
All of the men riding are members of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity chapter at WKU. So far, the group has raised $50,000 for Alzheimer's research.
"Riding a bike, it's hard," said Jake York a Bike4ALZ cyclist. "I've wanted to quit quite a bit. I've wanted to just get off and stop. But after meeting people, hearing stories and just traveling through the country, there's no reason to stop biking, because Alzheimer's Disease is a lot harder than riding a bike ever would be."
Clayton and Crume is hosting an event Tuesday night at its store on South Shelby Street to help raise more money for the philanthropy.
The goal is to raise $100,000.
Related Stories:
- Clayton & Crume hosting fundraiser for Alzheimer's research
- Alzheimer's drug stirs hope for patients, worry for doctors
- The Longest Day Event is dedicated to people with Alzheimer's and their caregivers
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.