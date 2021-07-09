LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville company is hitting the road to raise money for Alzheimer's.
Clayton & Crume is hosting the 'Clayton & Crume x Bike4Alz Fundraising Event' event on July 13 at its shop on South Shelby Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The free event will raise money to support the ninth 'Bike4Alz' team as they make their stop in Louisville on their cross-country bike ride. The event will include drinks, food and a silent auction.
All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Alzheimer's research, while 10% of all in-store purchases made on July 13 will be donated to Alzheimer's research.
"While ending Alzheimer's is important to me personally, everyone at Clayton & Crume knows the effects the disease has throughout our country, as one in nine individuals over the age of 65 is currently affected," Clayton & Crume founder Tyler Jury said in a news release.
Jury started 'Bike4Alz,' a nonprofit that has raised more than $400,000 for Alzheimer's research.
