LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as one of the most decorated Halloween streets in America and it never has a shortage of trick-or-treaters.
Each year, thousands of kids and their parents make their way to Hillcrest Avenue for serious Halloween fun.
Many of the homeowners decorated their houses and yards weeks ago.
"They spare no expense that's for sure, they're really into it and this is what I want to do eventually one day," Will Graser said.
Skeletons on front porch of Hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
A woman takes a photo on Hillcrest.JPG
A woman takes a photo on Hillcrest Avenue.
Graves of former Kentucky Derby horses.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Decor on Hillcrest Avenue.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Halloween characters inside of a truck.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
People walk the streets of Hillcrest.JPG
People walk down Hillcrest Avenue.
Dummy on front yard of hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Dummy on Hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
People take photo on Hillcrest.JPG
People take a photo at Hillcrest Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Inflatables on rough at Hillcrest Avenue.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Head on yard at Hillcrest Avenue.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Michael Myers on Hillcrest Avenue.JPG
A man dresses as Michael Myers on Hillcrest Avenue.
Ghosts in the Graveyard sign.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Halloween on Hillcrest 1.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Home decorate on Hillcrest Avenue.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
People walking along Hillcrest.JPG
People walk down Hillcrest Avenue.
Person takes a photo of yard on Hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Skeleton decoration on Hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Skeleton hanging from tree.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Skeleton on Hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Small skeleton riding horse.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Large skeleton on Hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Female dummy on Hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Skeletons on front porch of Hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
A woman takes a photo on Hillcrest.JPG
A woman takes a photo on Hillcrest Avenue.
Graves of former Kentucky Derby horses.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Decor on Hillcrest Avenue.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Halloween characters inside of a truck.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
People walk the streets of Hillcrest.JPG
People walk down Hillcrest Avenue.
Dummy on front yard of hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Dummy on Hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
People take photo on Hillcrest.JPG
People take a photo at Hillcrest Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Inflatables on rough at Hillcrest Avenue.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Head on yard at Hillcrest Avenue.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Michael Myers on Hillcrest Avenue.JPG
A man dresses as Michael Myers on Hillcrest Avenue.
Ghosts in the Graveyard sign.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Halloween on Hillcrest 1.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Home decorate on Hillcrest Avenue.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
People walking along Hillcrest.JPG
People walk down Hillcrest Avenue.
Person takes a photo of yard on Hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Skeleton decoration on Hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Skeleton hanging from tree.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Skeleton on Hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Small skeleton riding horse.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Large skeleton on Hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
Female dummy on Hillcrest.JPG
Halloween decorations on Hillcrest Avenue.
"This is like one of the best places and safest places to do it where you can get all the decorations, all the costumes, all in one place," Tamika Nelson said.
There were lots of smiling faces and full candy bags.
Trick-or-treaters and their parents say it's been fun to be back since it's been canceled the past couple of years because of COVID-19.
Louisville Halloween stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.