LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as one of the most decorated Halloween streets in America and it never has a shortage of trick-or-treaters.

Each year, thousands of kids and their parents make their way to Hillcrest Avenue for serious Halloween fun.

Many of the homeowners decorated their houses and yards weeks ago.

"They spare no expense that's for sure, they're really into it and this is what I want to do eventually one day," Will Graser said.

"This is like one of the best places and safest places to do it where you can get all the decorations, all the costumes, all in one place," Tamika Nelson said.

There were lots of smiling faces and full candy bags.

Trick-or-treaters and their parents say it's been fun to be back since it's been canceled the past couple of years because of COVID-19.

