LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A seventh grader was taken into custody in Hardin County on Tuesday over a school threat.
Police said the student goes to Bluegrass Middle School in Elizabethtown.
Chris Denham, a spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Police Department, said a seventh grade student shared plans to bring a gun to school on Wednesday and shoot other students.
After police talked to several witnesses that heard the threat, the student was taken into custody and was charged with terroristic threatening.
