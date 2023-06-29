LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman is facing felony charges after 21 dogs were found dead in and around her home.
Fourteen malnourished puppies were also found. For 55 days, the puppies have been in the care of Hardin County Animal Control.
"There's certain things that they need to have daily, sunshine being one of them," said Mike McNutt, Hardin County Animal Control director.
But their story doesn't begin with sunshine and roses.
"They're adorable. They're rotten. I can't see how ... I'm just thankful we made it there in time, because they're wonderful," McNutt said.
The puppies were found so malnourished that their ribs and hips could be seen. They were removed from the Radcliff home of Morgan Barrick, 26, on May 5. Some of the 21 dogs found dead were in garbage bags.
"The only reason this happened was cruelty," said McNutt.
Barrick was originally charged with animal cruelty, a misdemeanor in Kentucky. But last week, those charges were amended up by a grand jury to felony torture. She's listed as the owner of a dog training and breeding business.
"There's a lot to it, and we just want to help get justice for these dogs and for everybody that lost an animal in this," said Radcliff Police Detective Kenneth Mattingly.
Mattingly said his No. 1 priority is to get these puppies into loving homes.
"These are dogs. They need to be out and amongst family, friends or whatever to get them out of here," he said.
Under Kentucky law, dogs are considered property, so Barrick needs to give them up or there needs to be a court order to give animal control possession.
As for the puppies, they're on the mend and showing affection. They've also gained 17 to 22 pounds.
"This was important to the police officers, as well as the animal control officers, so it truly says a lot for the Radcliff Police Department, as far as I'm concerned, that the animals mattered and that's exactly what we need," said McNutt.
Barrick is expected to be back in court on July 18. She faces one to five years for each of the 36 counts against her.
Hardin County Animal Control said they wouldn't have been able to help these puppies without donations, but they're still needed. They also need Purina Puppy Chow and Pate kitten food. To send the shelter something from their Amazon list, click here. You can also snap the QR code embedded in this story to make a monetary donation.
