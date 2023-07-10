LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County is putting its best food, animals and entertainment on display this week.
The Hardin County Fair kicked off Monday and goes through Saturday at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Elizabethtown. It will feature lots of food, pageants, motor sports, a rodeo and other live entertainment.
This year, the fair will also welcome a brand new petting zoo. The Pro Pulling League Mid South Puller's Association Tractor Pull will visit the fair on Saturday.
Admission is $12, and the cost includes all rides and shows. All tickets are purchased at the front gate.
Rides will be open from 6-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and those hours will be extended to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
To see the full schedule of events, click here.
