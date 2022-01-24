ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) - After closing the Radcliff branch of the Hardin County Library a year-and-a-half ago, the county’s main library is getting some much-needed financial help.
Eight libraries in Kentucky were awarded the Public Library Facilities Construction Fund grant. Hardin County received more than $214,000 annually for 20 years.
Executive Director Rene Hutcheson said the branch has needed an expansion for years and has tried for a long time to get the grant.
The money will allow the library to add 9,000 square feet to the building, a need that is based on the county population and a lack of a library tax.
“The opportunity came this year and I think it was just a matter of everyone else had been funded and now it’s our turn,” said Hutcheson.
However, those in Radcliff say the grant money news is tough to swallow since its north Branch of the Hardin County Library was closed for good in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“We lost the library, we lost the computers, the fax machine, everything that people use the library for and not just taking out books,” said Radcliff resident Sheila Enyart.
Since then, Radcliff has started its own resource center with computers, donated books, and free internet service.
Those at the center look forward to the expansion as a way to helping the county moving forward, but just wish it happened sooner.
“It’s good that we are going to be able to step up to the plate as a county, but of course it was a blow to us,” said Enyart.
Hutcheson said the grant has nothing to do with the 2020 closure of the north branch.
“We have needed more square footage for many years whether or not the branch was there,” she said.
Although no official designs have been announced, the new expansion will add an additional children’s room along with a new staff area, meeting rooms, and a drive-up window – all to expand outreach into the community.
The cost of the project is expected to be around $4 million.
“That takes the books and resources and programs to the people that really want to use it and need it and so we are excited about that as well,” said Hutcheson.
The library will be seeking community input regarding features it should add. The expansion is expected to start later this year.
