LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newly filed federal lawsuit claims deputies in LaRue County unlawfully targeted a black man during a traffic stop and injured him when removing him from the vehicle.
Anthony Freeman of Hardin County said he was pulled over and held in custody for more than 45 minutes while his car was searched. He claims deputies removed him from the car, breaking his collar bone in the process.
Freeman, represented by Louisville attorney Teddy Gordon, claims it happened on July 31, 2021, in LaRue County near the intersection of Highway 31 West and Booker. He said the first deputy said he pulled him over for "illegal headlights."
A message seeking comment from the sheriff's office was not returned. A lawsuit only provides one viewpoint of an incident.
Freeman said he was on the phone with two people, including a lawyer, at the time of the traffic stop and "the physical assault and verbal abuse subsided when the two detectives realized (Freeman's) attorney was on the phone and hearing everything going on."
Freeman was not charged or cited in the incident, based upon a review of available records.
"As a result of the event, and the physical assault, (Freeman) suffered severe mental anguish resulting in (Freeman) seeking counseling and therapy with a diagnosis of PTSD," the lawsuit says.
The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.
