LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools will continue to feed children throughout the summer.
The district said its annual summer feeding program will begin May 26. Lunch will available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, John and North Hardin High schools.
The Cruisin Cafe, the district's mobile food service, will travel to 10 locations each day.
The summer feeding program, which provides free meals to any child younger than 19, will end July 24.
