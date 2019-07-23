LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A healing ceremony was held Tuesday at the site of a new track and field complex in west Louisville.
"It's going to combine something positive for young people," said Mark Morial, president of the National Urban League. "It's going to combine it with community economic development."
The land at 30th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard is set to be a project called "Heritage West," a $30 million track and field complex.
In 2016, organizers abruptly canceled the FoodPort project that was supposed to located at the site.
A ceremony held Tuesday for Heritage West focused on healing.
Organizers talked about the pain of the past and the potential for the future.
"This is not a black project. This is simply a project that needs to be done to be clear how this land has been left for so long," said Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. "I am frustrated sometimes when I hear questions from people who allowed this land to sit contaminated for all of these years."
After the ceremony, kids participated in what's called the "Bioblitz." Children explored the different species of plants, birds and bugs currently found on the Heritage West site.
Metro Council is expected to take a vote about the project next week.
