LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's health department wants your ticks.
With summer right around the corner, it's time to start checking for ticks and tick bites -- and the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness wants to keep track of where the little critters are making an appearance.
"If you are bitten by a tick or discover one, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness (LMPHW) is asking that you share it with us for identification purposes," the agency states in a news release. "LMPHW will use results to create a map of where ticks are being reported and develop outreach and education materials."
The request is part of the agency's new "Spot a Tick and Share Program," which was created to help the health department identify and track the spread of any tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
"So far, we know the three most prevalent ticks in Jefferson County are the Lone Star tick, American Dog tick and Blacklegged tick," said Connie Mendel, senior deputy director at the health department, in a statement. "Our public health lab now has the capacity to inspect tick samples to identify any other types of ticks that are living in our area and make the public aware of what type of diseases they can spread."
"We're starting to see more and more tick born illnesses," said Matthew Vanderpool on Tuesday. Vanderpool is an environmental health specialist with the health department and has been working in this field more than two decades.
He said ticks should not prevent people from going outside and enjoying nature, but he does want people to be aware and stay safe.
"Any place that you go that is predominately green, has high grass -- you're going to run into ticks because you're out in nature and ticks are just a natural part of the environment we're in," he said.
Vanderpool said he will study the ticks that are brought to the health department in order to identify them and get an idea of what parts of the county have a greater chance of tick-borne disease.
Metro Parks and Recreation is also getting involved. At least 50 posters are now up at various parks throughout the city letting people know about the Spot A Tick and Share program.
"It's just a reminder, it just brings it to top of mind to make sure you're checking for those little things so you stay safe all summer long," said Margaret Brosko, acting director of Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation.
Anyone wishing to submit a tick for study should place it in a small leak-proof container and cover the sample with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.
"What that does, is it kills the tick and it preserves it so that if there's a backlog on tick identifications, it's going to stay in good shape," explained Vanderpool.
The health departments asks that people label the container with your name on it, along with this completed form, and drop off the sample to LMPHW at 400 East Gray Street, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Complete one form per tick or tick bite.
The health department also suggests the following for the T-I-C-K rules of thumb:
T- take precautions and wear insect repellent
I- inspect your body for ticks and rashes after being outdoors
C- carefully remove the head of the tick
K- keep monitoring your health for fever, body aches and rashes and seek medical attention if they develop.
