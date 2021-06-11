LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health leaders in Indiana are issuing a warning about dangerous contaminated drugs.
The Indiana Recovery Network says overdose rates have increased across the state over the last week. Drugs contaminated with deadly amounts of fentanyl or carfentanil are likely to blame.
Those who use IV drugs are encouraged to carry Naloxone, a life-saving overdose reversal drug, which is available for free in many communities.
Health officials are also advising drug users to use fentanyl test strips if they are available, use a smaller amount of drugs and never use drugs alone.
"Obviously the first goal is to keep people alive. You know these are moms, and sons and husbands and things like that so we have to everything we can to help protect our citizens," Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Officer, said.
Yazel says the spike in overdoses hasn't hit southern Indiana, but it's only a matter of time until the rest of the state is seeing a spike.
Health officials say if you need access to Naloxone, contact the overdose lifeline at 1-844-554-3354.
