LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Healthy West Lou" is making a big push to get more people in west Louisville vaccinated.
The program encourages COVID-19 vaccinations and makes it easier and more convenient for people living in west Louisville to get a shot.
The initiative has information about vaccine safety, community testimonials and incentives to encourage residents to make the decision to get vaccinated.
"We're even talking about a door to door canvassing campaign where we will make the vaccine accessible from someone's driveway," said Jennifer Hancock, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-states.
This Saturday, Oct. 16, there will be a health and wellness fair at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA in west Louisville.
People who get vaccinated at the event will have a chance to win prizes, including a race day package from Churchill Downs, a six-month membership to the YMCA and Kroger gift cards.
