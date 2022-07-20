LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The extreme heat has made it difficult for a Louisville homeless outreach group to provide the most basic necessity.
The Forgotten Louisville spends every Wednesday handing out necessities, like water, to those without a place to call home. On days with extreme temperatures, they're handing out water, no matter the day. This summer, those days are a lot more frequent.
"We're out here every day when the temperatures are this hot," said Christen "Tiny" Herron, founder of The Forgotten Louisville.
In the summer, Herron's group hands out water and Gatorade to the homeless.
"Making sure they're hydrated is life-saving efforts," Herron said.
But Herron said battling the heat this summer is making it harder for her group to keep up with the need. Her volunteers are on the streets almost daily.
"When we have the back-to-back-to-back days of extreme heat, that just keeps us pouring through our donations," she said.
Herron said the group's bank account and its supplies are drained as the number of people without homes in Louisville continues to climb.
"As we see numbers increase on the streets, that makes the mission we do all that more important," she said.
Herron hopes people can help with monetary donations and supplies so her volunteers can keep passing out water, instead of making trips to a hospital this summer.
"We have had several people we have had to take to the hospital for, for heat exhaustion."
For more information on how to volunteer or donate to the organization, click here.
