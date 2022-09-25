LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky inmate found guilty of killing three students at Paducah's Heath High School in 1997 could learn Monday, if he will be granted parole.
Michael Carneal, who is 25 years into a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder, attempted murder and robbery, goes before the full Kentucky Parole Board to make his case. Last week, a two-person panel of the board failed to reach a unanimous decision.
Carneal was 14 on Dec. 1, 1997, when he fired the stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School killing 14-year-old Nicole Hadley, 17-year-old Jessica James, and 15-year-old Kayce Steger. Five others were wounded and survived, but some had critical injuries that changed their lives.
Carneal, who is now 39, was given the maximum sentence possible at the time for someone his age — life in prison with the possibility of parole.
The hearings that began last week were his first opportunity for parole and could also be his last. The full parole board has discretion to release him, to defer the decision, or order him to spend the rest of his life in prison without further hope of release.
Carneal spoke on a video conference to the parole panel last week from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange and said he deserves to be freed.
“I cant even imagine the way I have made all these people, not just victims but the victims family and friends but also the community — the destruction I’ve caused in their life," Carneal said. "I don't know that honestly. it depends on when you asked me. Sometimes I think I would just deserve to be killed and others times I think I could do some good for a lot of people. It would be beneficial that I were released some day."
Carneal said he has been receiving therapy and taking psychiatric medications in prison but admitted that he still hears voices. As recently as a couple of days ago, he heard voices telling him to jump off the stairs.
Jones told Carneal that his inmate file lists his mental health prognosis as “poor" and says that even with mental health services, he is still experiencing paranoid thoughts with violent imagery.
Asked how the board could be assured that he would not act on those thoughts, Carneal said he has learned to ignore them and hasn't acted on them for many years.
Carneal attributed the shooting to a combination of factors that included his mental health and immaturity, but added that it was “not justified at all. There's no excuse for it at all.”
He ended his testimony to the parole panel with an apology. “I would like to say to you and the victims and their friends and families and the whole community that I'm sorry for what I did. I know it’s not going to change things or make anything better, but I am sorry for what I did.”
On the first of the two day hearing last week. victims from the Heath High School shooting spoke. All but one believe Carneal should stay in prison including Missy Jenkins Smith, who is perhaps the most outspoken of the victims.
Jenkins Smith was paralyzed in the shooting and uses a wheelchair. Continuing his life in prison is the only way his victims can feel "comfortable and safe,” she said.
The Kentucky Parole Board meets at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. The hearing will be streamed. To watch the hearing, click here.
Related Stories:
- Panel splits decision on parole for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal
- 25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole
- Victims of 1997 Kentucky school shooting testify to parole board considering Michael Carneal's release
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.