LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heine Brothers' is again brewing up coffee in downtown Louisville.
The store in the lobby of the PNC Tower at Fifth and Main streets is now back open. The local company made extensive renovations to the 2,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Starbucks.
Heine Brothers' said it's looking forward to reconnecting with people working in the heart of the city. It's open from 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
An official grand opening celebration is planned soon.
