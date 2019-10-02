LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Delicious donuts and pastries at Heitzman Bakery on Dixie Highway are gone for good, its owner said Wednesday.
Heitzman has been in operation since 1891 and opened the Dixie Highway location in 2009. After 10 years, a sign on the door told customers they were done.
"This Location Closed Due To TWO YEARS OF ROAD CONSTRUCTION," the sign read.
Dixie Highway is undergoing major redevelopments as crosswalks, sidewalks and medians are being built. Owner Tony Osting said the construction has taken a toll on the bakery's business.
"They had Dixie Highway blocked in one way, shape or form for several miles, and once you impact one area, people avoid the whole area," he said.
For Heitzman lovers, there is nothing to worry about. The bakery's Bardstown Road location is still open and has no plans to close.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserveed.